WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A barn in Newton was fully engulfed in flames on Friday.

Newton Fire says at 2:17 p.m., law enforcement reported a barn structure on fire in the 600 block of North Spencer. Fire crews responded, and the barn was fully engulfed when they arrived.

There was one farm implement in the building at the time, and there was power to the barn. There were no injuries to people or animals.

Crews were able to keep the fire from affecting any other structures.

Newton Fire says the fire will smolder for several days. The cause is currently under investigation.