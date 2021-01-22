Barton County: 300 vaccines administered in 2 hours

BARTON CO., Kan. (KSNW)-In Barton County, it took health care staff only two hours to administer their 300 doses of the vaccine.

Previously, the county has held two drive-thru vaccine clinics, but this time, it was first come, first serve. It was also the first time with no appointments needed.

The staff had to turn residents away two hours before the drive-thru opened.

Don Harrison was the first person to line up, at 7 am. He said he waited 8 and a half hours to get the vaccine.

“It is so I can get back to work,” said Don Harrison. “I feel better now that I got it.”

Brandon Collins wasn’t too far behind Harrison. Collins said it was an easy drive-thru. He said he got the vaccine to protect the community.

“You pull up, they give it to you real quick and you’re in and out,” said Collins. “It’s to keep everyone healthy to keep my family healthy, I’d say I pondered on it for a while but I figured, what’s it gonna hurt.”

Like Collins and Harrison, hundreds came to get the shot.

County Administrator Phil Hathcock said the drive-thru clinic is fast and effective but there weren’t enough doses for every person who drove to the fairgrounds.

“We’ve seen some disappointment. Some people that came a little bit later and had to be turned away,” said Phil Hathcock.

Hathcock said there is a want in Barton County for vaccines, but it is up to the state to fulfill that need.

“We’re hopeful that we get we get more next time because obviously there’s a good demand here for it,” said Hathcock.

Residents said they are ready for this virus to go away.

“Hopefully we can just kick this COVID crap in the butt,” said Collins.

“Hopefully it will make Barton County a better place, a safer place,” said Harrison.

Hathcock said the county is expecting more vaccines to come on Wednesday, but hopefully with more doses.