Barton County sheriff confiscates more meth and cash in second day bust

Joshua Smith and Santia Henderson

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Office made another meth bust.

On Tuesday, deputies conducted a traffic stop at 21st and Kansas in Great Bend.

The sheriff said deputies made contact with the people inside and became suspicious.

A K-9 unit was used and indicated the presence of a controlled substance. A quarter pound of meth and more than $8,000 was discovered.

Joshua Smith, 30, of Natoma was booked on suspicion of meth possession with intent to distribute. He is being held in the Barton County Jail.

Another occupant of the car, Santia Henderson, 31, of Great Bend was found to have an outstanding warrant from Harvey County for a parole violation. She will be released to Harvey County.

The sheriff’s office believes the drugs were part of a distribution operation, and they are working to curtail what they call, “the methamphetamine epidemic which plagues Central Kansas.”

