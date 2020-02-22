Barton County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest on meth investigation

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – On Friday, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 57-year-old Hoisington man for possession of methamphetamine. This happened around 6:30 p.m.

Nelson Adams Sr. was on the 200 block of South Clay in Hoisington, when officers conducted a search warrant on the property.

According to the Sheriff’s office, when deputies knocked on the front door of the home, Adams allegedly stated that he had a gun and refused to leave the residence.

After a short standoff, Adams surrendered and exited the residence.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and taken into custody at the Barton County Jail.

Authorities say they found approximately one ounce of methamphetamine along with packaging materials at the location.

Adams was booked on possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and criminal use of a firearm. He has since posted the $50,000 bond.

