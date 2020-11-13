Battling Substance Abuse: Recovery and COVID-19

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Since the pandemic, the state has seen an increase in overdoses and deaths due to overdose but has also seen more people in recovery.

“I think if you look in the early few months, March, April, you really saw a lot of shift,” explained West Virginia Sober Living Executive Director Jon Dower. “Individuals that were in sustain recovery they were not able to go to 12 steps rejoin groups or celebrate recovery, refuge recovery whatever their self-help group was. You saw individuals that would normally be successful socially, isolate.”

Dower said he thinks the tipping point was when the distribution of unemployment and stimulus checks were dispersed. Despite the increase in overdose, recovery services are also seeing an increase in demand, which leads to a few complications.

“Not all providers through this pandemic were delivering the same types of services they were delivering beforehand,” Dower described.

For example, outpatient services traditionally happened in a person group setting were changed into zoom meetings.

“It also stopped that social support network. It’s having friends and individuals that encourage foster and grow your development,” said Dower. “Individuals have this idea of a recovery capital that these resources that help them be prosperous in their recovery process. Well, an important piece of that Is social capital. It’s having friends and individuals that encourage foster and grow your development. As a person in recovery but also support you during those rough times.”

Recovery services are also bringing new initiatives to the table. Dower explained how they had received funding through the Bureau of Behavioral Health.

“The idea of this grant is to go out and reach those people that are underserved or un-identified,” said Dower. “May have substance use and/or comorbidities and help refer them into a treatment process.”

Even with the complications, Dower said that recovery is still happening every day.

“One silver lining that’s come out the pandemic is that you’re seeing an increased access to treatment both from a behavioral setting and even a primary health setting over a virtual platform,” explained Dower.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction and need help, call (844) 435-7498.