BBB warns shoppers of online holiday scams

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The holiday season is right around the corner, and while some folks are deciding what to buy their family members, scammers are looking for ways to swindle money from people’s wallets.

“We do tend to see a lot more website popping up around the fourth quarter because scam makers know people are more than likely online looking,” said State Director of Better Business Bureau, Denise Groene.

According to the National Retail Federation, retail sales will see an increase of 3.8 percent to 4.2 percent from that of the previous year. Online sales will also see an increase of 11 percent to 14 percent in online sales.

Denise Groene with the Better Business Bureau says those who plan to shop online should take precautionary measures before completing any purchase.

“Look at the top of the URL before you enter your payment information and it should say https. That “S” stands for secure, it basically means that website is encrypted,” said State Director of Better Business Bureau, Denise Groene.

Shoppers should also be skeptical of ads online.

“So scammers are starting to use targeted sponsored ads on social media and they do that because they understand their demographic,” said State Director of Better Business Bureau, Denise Groene.

Groene adds many scammers are buying URLs, altering them with grammatical errors, and tricking people into believing it’s a legitimate website.

