WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, over 200 people gathered for the ‘Be Inspired Brunch’ at Mark Arts in Wichita.

The Women’s Network and Dress for Success held the 4th annual event.

KSN’s Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman was the emcee for the event.

Around 250 people gathered at Mark Arts for brunch and to hear from best-selling author, Christy Wright.

“You know the women that we have in our program have the opportunity to earn employment skills so unlike many other organizations we employ the women, and that gives them the opportunity to learn skills so that they can move on with their life and get away from their abuser, and you have to be financially independent to take care of yourself,” said Women’s Network Board Chair, Stephanie Gaskill-Jakub.

The event raises money for the Women’s Network which serves women of domestic violence.