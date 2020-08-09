“Because the need in Wichita is just so great”: KVC Kansas helping families during pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Here in Kansas, a group of organizations teaming up to help those most in-need. KVC Kansas is helping lead the effort. It’s something to help families during these hard times. It’s a box of produce and dairy products every week. Families have been able to receive help from KVC for months now. Since the pandemic started. There is no proof of income necessary. The only thing they ask is how many people live in your household and your zip code.

KVC helps families every Saturday with hopes to keep it up until September, but there’s so much demand that they run out of food every week.

“There are days when we have 150 cars waiting in line, and we run out of produce and we run out of food. Every week. Every week. Because the need in Wichita is so great because COVID has just laid everybody off,” said Andrew Truhlar, Community Resource Specialist at KVC.

“There is a lot of stuff that they send that our residents really love,” said April Burgoon, resident of Wichita.

KVC Kansas has free produce pick-up every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on West Second Street. They say around 500 people come each week and they run out of produce within an hour.

