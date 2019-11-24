BEHIND THE PLATE: Community members get first look at Wichita Wind Surge stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge won’t throw out the first pitch to a game until April of next year but fans could not wait to get to the field Saturday.

“We thought we would have a tour of 10. There were 300 people lined up at 9:30 AM,” said team owner, Lou Schwechheimer.

That was only the beginning. More than 2,000 people made their way to the ball park to get a sneak peek at the progress of the new stadium.

Fans who attended say they’re impressed. “I work downtown and you see the progress of it, but to be down inside of it. It’s just awesome what they’ve done here. It’s a great facility,” said Sean Kelley.

Another visitor Karl Hassard said, “So modern and so up to date. It’s gonna be a lot different than the 85 years of what was here last.”

Tour guides explained all that is still left to come and the events that will be held in the off season. “I’m pretty impressed that they are going to try to do so many activities here and keep it busy,” said Carol Burgell

Schwechheimer says construction is a month ahead of schedule. Up next? Adding the stadium seats.

“All the foundations are set, drilled in. Beginning in about 2 weeks you will see parts coming in. Then on January 5th, you’re going to have almost 10,000 seats installed in the building,” said Schwechheimer.



After the turn out for tours Saturday, the Wichita Wind Surge team says they are getting more excited for opening day on April 14th.

“It was a really great day and I think it really showed the support this community has and passion they have,” said Assistant General Manager Bob Moullette.

Schwechheimer said, “Wichita is truly a baseball town.”

