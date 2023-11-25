SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Bel Tree Farm has been around for more than 50 years providing Christmas trees.

The Peck’s bought the farm seven years ago.

They said that their opening weekend is always packed.

“We’ll have a line of people, hundreds and hundreds of families, not just from Salina, but the whole Midwest area will come,” said Michelle Peck.

Michelle and Aaron Peck said the drought has affected the tree’s ability to grow.

“It’s not just this year, the last couple of years have been really hard on Christmas tree farms in Kansas,” said Aaron Peck.

Normally it takes five years to get to a sellable six feet, but now it’s taking much longer.

“We’re not seeing that kind of growth, so the trees are definitely growing at a slower pace, and it’s going to take 8-9 years in some cases for these trees to get to a harvestable height,” said Aaron Peck.

The farm has imported trees, to make sure the tradition continues.

“We have a great partnership with a farm out up North in Michigan and so we’re able to bring in a variety of trees that we aren’t able to grow here,” said Michelle Peck.

Building family memories for years to come.

“It’s that tradition, running around, playing in the trees, picking out the perfect tree, whether that’s tall, short, fat, skinny, wiggly trunk, but it’s just those memories and that tradition, that families have really loved,” said Michelle Peck.

The Peck family has been able to share memories with their own kids and many families alike.