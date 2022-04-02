HUTCHINSON, Kans. (KSNW)–While the fight to contain the Cottonwood Complex Fire is long over, the road to recovery for those who lost everything continues.

“You know, the fires happened several weeks ago, and the worry is that people will start to forget,” Lisa Gleason, Executive Director of the United Way of Reno County, said.

Hutchinson musician Sara Nowlan says she got the idea for a benefit concert after attending brunch with a friend at Salt City Brewing Company.

“One of the families that was here that day had lost their home, of course it hits close to home for a lot of people,” Nowlan said.

Nowlan paired up with local band Flattland to plan the concert at Salt City Brewing—eventually, 24 businesses in total stepped in to help the musicians.

“Tonight’s event just shows the heart of the Hutchinson community, and how we can come together to help those in need,” organizer Sheila Regehr said.

All proceeds from Friday’s concert will go the United Way of Reno County—Tammy Brown, who lost her home in the fire, saya she was touched by this act of kindness. “Knowing that I come from a community that, you know backs and supports its people, yeah, it’s really been a good thing,” Brown said.