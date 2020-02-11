Benton Police Chief arrested for sexual battery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSN) – Charles Hefton, the Chief of Police and an administrator with the City of Benton, was arrested Monday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Department.
Hefton was arrested on a sexual battery warrant. He’s been released from the Butler County jail on bond.
