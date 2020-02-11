Benton Police Chief arrested for sexual battery

News

by: KSN

Posted: / Updated:

Charles Hefton, Benton

WICHITA, Kan. (KSN) – Charles Hefton, the Chief of Police and an administrator with the City of Benton, was arrested Monday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Department.

Hefton was arrested on a sexual battery warrant.  He’s been released from the Butler County jail on bond.

