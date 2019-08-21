Beto O’Rourke makes first Wichita stop since announcing presidential run

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The presidential election is not until next year, but one candidate made an unannounced pit stop in the “Air Capital” Tuesday.

It was Beto O’Rourke’s first time in Kansas since announcing his run for president.

And it was not your typical campaign stop in front of large crowds.

His press secretary told KSN’s Tiffany Lane that O’Rourke wanted a more intimate setting to hear from people rather than to give a speech.

“It was very cool,” said Jose Cardona. “It was almost hard to believe that it was there it was in front of my eyes.”

Cardona was one of seven Wichitans invited to an open-ended discussion with O’Rourke at R Coffee House in Riverside.

City Councilman Brandon Johnson helped bring people of different backgrounds to the table after hearing from the campaign.

O’Rourke’s press secretary says immigration seemed to be the issue brought up immediately by the group.

“A few of things were direction and tone that we have right now in our country and how immigrants are viewed,” said Johnson.

Yamil Yaujar, the son of immigrants who was at O’Rourke’s stop, says he has felt the impact locally.

“Two weeks ago one of my friends uncle got deported,” he said. “like I’ve seen a lot of people, families being separated.”

He and others at the coffeehouse want O’Rourke to use their personal stories to change the narrative on immigrants.

“Nobody hears about us at all and someone coming up to us and asking for our opinion felt very special,” said Cardona.

“I hope this spurs more presidential candidates coming to Wichita,” said Johnson. “I mean we are the biggest city in Kansas.”

Johnson says O’Rourke was impressed with Wichita, and even praised the Arkansas River.

He also hinted that he would like to visit Wichita again.