Better Health and Wellness: colorectal cancer ‘beatable, treatable’ if caught early

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ascension Via Christi’s Dr. David Bryant admits, despite being a cancer doctor and regularly treating patients with colorectal cancer, he had put off getting a colonoscopy.

Bryant serves as medical director and radiation oncologist at Ascension Via Christi’s Cyber Knife Center. The 51-year-old is in great health, but with colorectal cancer trends heading in the younger direction, a fellow staff member urged him to get checked.

“The guidelines were that you get a colon cancer screening at the age of 50. However, by the time I was 50, they had moved it up to 45 because we’re realizing that 12% of colon cancer cases are diagnosed in people before the age of 50,” Bryant said.

Ultimately, Bryant says it was the death of actor Chadwick Boseman that flipped the switch for him.

Boseman starred as T’Challa in the movie, “Black Panther” and other Avengers movies. Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016, but kept his condition largely private while continuing to act. He died in August 2020 at the age of 43.

“That got me to say, ‘Okay, I really need to do my colonoscopy, and I need to be an advocate for colon cancer screening,” Bryant said.

Colon cancer and rectal cancer are largely treatable when detected early. There are six ways to screen for colon cancer, but Bryant calls the colonoscopy “the gold standard.” Patients drink a fluid to cleanse the colon. They are given anesthesia before the surgery, and during, the doctor is able to scope the entire colon to screen for cancer and pre-cancerous polyps.

Other forms of screening involve a pill, a CT scan and a stool-based test.

Oncology nurse navigator, Lisa Schmidt, had been urging Bryant to get a colonscopy for quite some time. For her, it’s personal.

“When I was 50, I got screened and found two polyps that were precancerous polyps, my brother-in-law is my age, he did not ever get screened. Basically an access to care situation,” Schmidt explained.

While Schmidt was able to have surgery to get her polyps removed, her brother-in-law was discovered to be in stage three colorectal cancer and needed chemotherapy. He is still alive today.

“I entirely prevented a cancer by removing those polyps, I could have easily been in the same situation, if I had not had my colonoscopy,” Schmidt said.

Her own experience within her family drives her in her mission to detect as many cancers as possible through free screening kits. Anyone can get one.

A grant from Get Your Rear in Gear and the Colon Cancer Coalition allow people to check their stools for blood. The kits contain wooden sticks and envelopes to scrape stool sample from the comfort of your own home and send it back. All you have to pay for is the stamp.

Grant funding also pays for those that are underinsured, or need help with insurance copays or deductibles if needed in an attempt to eliminate any barrier to getting tested.

If the test is positive, expect a call from Schmidt to plan the next steps.

“This is the only cancer you can prevent by removing those polyps and getting checked. So, that’s our goal, is to prevent cancers,” Schmidt said.

Call 316-268-5890 or look at the flyers posted at area Dillons stores for information to get your kit.

