Bicyclist flees, had meth, police say

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police made an arrest Sunday night after they say a man sped away on his bicycle.

The chase started around Pawnee and Seneca and followed the sidewalk along McLean.

Officers were looking for a suspect in a domestic disturbance case and thought Derek Johnson, 23, fit the description.

Police say he fled when officers tried to flag him down. They say he abruptly stopped the bike, and officers bumped him with their car. Johnson was not injured.

Police found out he was not the suspect they were looking for, but arrested him anyway on suspicions of flee and elude and possession of methamphetamine.

