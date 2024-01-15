WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The president and vice president traveled to must-win states for Democrats Monday to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

While President Joe Biden volunteered at a food bank in Pennsylvania, Vice President Kamala Harris commemorated the holiday in South Carolina by asking voters what the civil rights icon would think of the current state of the country.

“At this point in America, freedom is under profound threat,” Harris said.

Harris said Republicans have mounted attacks on voting, reproductive and LGBTQ rights.

“In an attempt to divide and distract our nation with unnecessary debates,” she said.

Harris argued the way to honor MLK is to vote for Democrats in the 2024 elections.

“When we fight, we win,” she said.

These trips come as Republican voters head to the polls in Iowa in the nation’s first nominating contest of this election cycle.

“Today is the day we make history,” Nikki Haley said.

GOP presidential candidates, including Haley and Ron DeSantis, are trying to pitch themselves as the top alternative to former President Donald Trump, who is expected to win big in Iowa.

“Donald Trump is running focused mostly on his issues,” DeSantis said. “I’m running focused on your issues.”

RNC officials have called the overlap between the Iowa caucus and MLK holiday an oversight.