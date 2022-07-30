WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A little bit of rain didn’t stop almost 140 people from taking to the water in downtown Wichita on Saturday afternoon.

It was all a part of the Big Float event, put on by Wichita Clean Streams, an organization that works to improve and protect the water quality of the Lower Arkansas River.

“The river is not as polluted as everybody thinks that it is,” Becky Lewis of Wichita Clean Streams said. “For people to get down to the river and enjoy it, to me it’s Wichita’s greatest amenity, and we need to be down here enjoying it.”

The event concluded with a beach party. Wichita Clean streams says it hopes to put on this kind of event every year.