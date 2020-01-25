BIG GAME, BIG BUSINESS: Local businesses score on Chiefs inspired merchandise

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The big game is a week away but local businesses are already getting in the spirit and cashing in. Wichita Cake Creations says custom orders are coming in faster than Tyreek Hill can score a touchdown.

“This is comparable to our Christmas cookie rush, very comparable and at a faster rate,” said Ashley Brimmerman.

They are making everything from Patrcik Mahomes cookies to football shaped cake pops. The local bakery is keeping busy with custom orders. “I’m a die hard Cheifs fan. So this is a big deal for me,” said Brimmerman.

The Popcorner in Wichita is also getting creative. “Our cheddar is like exactly the same color as the Chiefs. We thought what if we mix it with red kettle corn and throw the white in there too and it just kind of turned out to be the perfect colors and perfect mix,” said Popcorner owner Kirsten Bender.

If sweet isn’t your preference. Canton Lockers is showing their support with arrowhead shaped hamburger patties. “They love it! They think it’s a great idea. A lot of people commented and said they’re gonna buy some,” said Canton Lockers owner Joe Allen.

For The House of Hair in Delano, their product is something that can’t be bought in bulk. Instead it is red, gold, and etched into Rob Thome’s head. “Exactly, 50 years and I’m not gonna live another 50 years. So I always said when I had the chance I was going to do it,” said the Chiefs fan.

Whether it’s a haircut or chiefs themed snack, businesses all across Kansas are bringing their a game.

“This is so exciting after 50+ years to be able to celebrate big with the Chiefs,” said Bender.

LATEST STORIES: