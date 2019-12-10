‘Big Sister’ makes life-changing impact on ‘Little’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Big Brothers Big Sisters has established relationships for many years and for Ariel Rivera, the bond she built with her “Little” has impacted her life forever.

” I finally decided to, you know, have an impact on the community, at the same time build a relationship with someone,” said volunteer, Ariel Rivera.

Ariel Rivera and Lilley have been part of each other’s lives for three and a half years and have quickly built a relationship that flourished into something more than just a mentorship.

That someone is Lilley a “Little” at Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“Lilley is a part of my family,” said Rivera.

But like every family, they too had to work on their relationship.

“As I was getting to know her and getting her input in activities and so it quickly developed from, you know, that kind of quiet awkward shy thing to a friendship,” said Rivera.

“At first I was nervous and then I started going with her and going with her and I was like ‘it’s not even that bad,'” said Lilley.

Lilley says she sees Rivera as an older sister.

Even though Lilley has found her perfect match, there are still over 300 kids trying to find their perfect “Big”.

“You don’t have to be a perfect person or meet a bunch of different criteria you just have to care to befriend a child,” said Rivera.

To spread the word, the organization has created coffee sleeves with featured pictures of current matches.

“Our hope is that you get your coffee, go to your office, set it on your desk and people coming by and people in the general public just see and just bring that extra level of awareness,” Volunteer Manager, Haley Butts.

Both Lilley and Ariel have been featured on these coffee sleeves in order to help bring awareness to the organization’s need for volunteers.

“As soon as we heard about it we went and we had to go get them and see for ourselves, we thought it was pretty cool,” said Rivera.

If you are interested in becoming a “Big” you can visit KansasBigs.org.

