Biggest Broncos fan at Starlite Drive-In is a monkey

The Chiefs and Broncos rivalry means no monkey business on the field but for the fans that’s a different story.

As the fans pile in to Starlite Drive-In its easy to see not everyone is coming for the Chiefs. Both teams brought out the best of both sides.

“A lot of good sportsmanship on both sides,” says Broncos fan Mark Garcia.

One Chiefs fan, who got along well with Garcia, adds, “They know what is in store. They got Patrick Mahomes coming.”

In a sea of red are Broncos, dogs, and another breed of fan.

“I did not know what that was,” says Chiefs fan Joaquin Solis. “I thought it was a squirrel.”

Cheyenne is a monkey and a Broncos fan by nature and her natural habitat.

“Dad screaming at the TV telling the Broncos to get a touchdown. She is over there hanging on to the TV or her cage like ‘I want to watch to.'”

Cheyenne is quickly becoming popular as the most unusual fan.

“She is my emotional support animal. She helps me when I am down and depressed,” says Israel.

She knows when Tammy Israel, William Israel’s wife is down and depressed offering hugs and kisses.

“I love having her. She is a hoot and she has free roam of the house,” says Israel.

She’s leashed up for this battle but you know who she is pulling for.

Garcia says, “broncos!”

The Starlite Drive-In enjoyed a successful evening with well over 200 cars coming in for the game.