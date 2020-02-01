Bishop Carroll cheers on alum, Blake Bell, ahead of big game

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – You don’t need to be in Miami to pick up on the Chiefs energy. Bishop Carroll Catholic High School is cheering on a former student from hundreds of miles away.

The high school home of the Chiefs player, Blake Bell held a special pep rally in his honor Friday. The entire student body gathered in the gym to celebrate his accomplishments and send him a tomahawk chop for good luck. His number 81 hung from the stands and cut-outs of the Chiefs tight end were carried in.

Bell is the first Bishop Carroll alum to make it to the big game. Bishop Carroll students and staff are taking pride in their alum and say they are ready to cheer him on when he hits the field to play in Super Bowl 54.

Former football coach and now assistant principal, Alan Schuckman, is hoping the celebration of Bell will inspire all of their students. “When you see guys go on and be successful in whatever they do, I think that’s aspirations for all our students. Those good stories, we need to hear about,” he said.

Bell’s cousin, Anna Stephen, is also a student at his alma matar. She was thrilled to see the enthusiasm, “I’m glad the school supports his success. It’s awesome to celebrate and have all this celebration in the school.”

Schuckman says he can remember him playing back in kindergarten and says he knew he would be special.

