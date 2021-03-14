Black nurses to keep momentum up with second vaccination clinic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Black Nurses Association will host their second vaccine clinic serving communities of color today at Tabernacle Bible Church and hopes to keep the momentum up.

The organization is off to a strong start with 144 people vaccinated last week at their first clinic St. James Missionary Baptist Church last week. Some say they may not have had access to the vaccine otherwise, and Margaret Thompson, a member of the organization, said it can be important to see nurses who share their ethnicity giving out those the shots.



“You will see Black faces watching over you after the vaccine,” Thompson said. “You will see Black faces for nurses giving you the vaccine.”



Patients were grateful to the association for bringing the clinic to their neighborhood—making it more accessible.



“They were very surprised to walk in and see their neighbors,” Thompson said. “They were happy to see people that go to their church or people that they see in activities that they are members of.”

Thompson said a lot of patients asked questions about the vaccine like which vaccine they were getting and who prepared it, and the nurses openly and honestly answered the questions to help put folks at ease.



“Once you use Pfizer, it needs to be into an arm within six hours,” Thompson said, “and they were wondering, ‘How did that work? Did you come bring them frozen—or who was making them up?’”

She also said some patients were so nervous about getting the shot. When it happened, they did not even feel it.



“[The nurses] would give them a minute to sit in the chair, take a breath,” Thompson said. “‘It’s gonna be okay.’ And then when they got their shot, they realized, ‘Oh, my God. It wasn’t as bad as I thought.’”

Thompson says Facebook feedback has been great so she thinks the association is on the right path to helping the community.



“It just went smooth,” Thompson said. “Those are the things that we heard. It was done very professionally and it was orderly.”

Today’s clinic is open from 1 to 5 p.m. at Tabernacle Bible Church. Appointments were required to get the vaccine, and the Black Nurses Association asks you not to show up if you do not have an appointment. There are two future dates below, and you can call the churches directly to schedule your appointment.