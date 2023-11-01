TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A popular children’s show is making a pitstop in Topeka on its world tour.

The Topeka Performing Arts Center announced it is hosting Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour in 2024. The tour traveled to the United Kingdom and made its way back to North America to finish this year. Blippi recently added more than 70 new dates for next year, including a stop in Topeka, according to a press release from the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

Blippi will be performing with Meekah to discover different cities and what makes each of them special. People can come sing, dance and learn with Blippi and Meekah at this new musical party. The audience can also expect to see big machinery like monster trucks, excavators and garbage trucks.

“We are thrilled to be able to continue performances of Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour in even more cities in 2024,” Stephen Shaw, Founder and Co-President of Round Room Live said. “After a successful run in the Spring and now this Fall, across both North America and the UK, we’re excited for even more families to share in the joy and wonder of Blippi On Tour and to create lifelong memories together.”

Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour will be at the Topeka Performing Arts Center on April 13, 2024. Presale for tickets started Wednesday, Nov. 1, before tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 3. Click here for information about tickets and the show.