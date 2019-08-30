Boats and Bikes launches at River Vista Apartments

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichitans can expect more outdoor activities in downtown.

At the bottom level of the new River Vista Apartments, feet away from the Arkansas River, the public can rent water and land equipment.

Wichita State University’s Shocker Rowing team is launching the rental facility, Boats and Bikes.

The public can rent kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, pedal boats, scooters and bikes at an hourly rate.

As downtown continues to develop, Boats and Bikes made it its mission to get people to take advantage of the Arkansas River.

“We wanted to help lead that charge of getting the community active, providing new programs and new activities that we didn’t have before,” said Shocker Rowing coach Calvin Cupp.

Boats and Bikes is a partnership between the rowing team, City of Wichita and the River Vista development group.

Part of the partnership includes a percentage of the net profits going directly to support Shocker Rowing.

“We’re very excited about improving the quality of experience for our student-athletes because of this support,” said Cupp.

Rowing is a non-revenue sport, and the profits will help with travel costs, equipment and scholarship aid.

Coach Cupp plans to look for other activities and events to help connect Wichita State with the community.

“We really want to be part of that catalyst as we reinvent what’s happening with the river,” said Cupp.

The public is invited to the grand opening of Boats and Bikes, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. tonight. The facility is located at 150 N. McLean Blvd.

For more information and prices, visit the Boats and Bikes website. Stay up to date on hours of operation by visiting the Facebook page.