Body found in Hueytown shallow grave identified as Paighton Houston

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (1/3): The body found in a shallow grave in a Hueytown neighborhood Friday morning has been identified as the missing Trussville woman Paighton Houston.

According to Det. Ben Short of the Trussville Police Department, the body was discovered after investigators developed information on a possible location for Houston’s body Thursday. They came to find a shallow grave behind a residence on Chapel Drive in Hueytown.

Once the remains were taken for identification, they were confirmed to be that of Houston.

Houston had been missing since Dec. 20 and was last seen leaving the Tin Roof bar in Birmingham. One witness claimed to have seen Houston leaving the bar with two men and say that it appears she left willingly.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation. No other information has been released as of Friday evening.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

—

UPDATE 12:55 p.m. — A woman’s body has been found in a shallow hole in a Hueytown neighborhood, according to Jefferson County District Attorney Lynneice Washington. She says tips led law enforcement to the scene near Chapel Drive, where the body was found. The woman’s body, which is still intact, is with the coroner. She has not yet been identified.

12 p.m. — We have confirmed that the Jefferson County Coroner, along with Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr, are on the scene of a possible criminal investigation.

—

1/3/20 – 10:30 a.m. — Law enforcement have gathered on Chapel Drive near Love Street in Hueytown for undisclosed reasons. Crime scene units from the Birmingham Police and Hueytown Police departments are in the Hueytown area.

1/2/20 – 7 p.m. — Law enforcement have gathered near the Girls Softball Park in Hueytown for undisclosed reasons.

According to a post on the Hueytown Police Department’s Facebook page, Pinewood Avenue was closed from Johnson Drive to the park. However, as of 7:10 p.m., the road had been opened up again.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Birmingham Police Department are on the scene as well.

CBS 42 was live from the scene:

No other information has been released at this time. This is a developing story. Check back for details.

LATEST POSTS