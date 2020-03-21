Body found in Kansas watershed that of missing man

ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) – Police say a body found in an Atchison watershed dam in northeastern Kansas is that of a missing Atchison man.

MSC Radio News reported that the body was found Friday afternoon. Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson identified the body as that of 47-year-old Joseph Leger Jr., who was reported missing Feb. 19.

Investigators say he had not been seen since Feb. 5. Officers were called to the dam just after 2 p.m. Friday after someone spotted the body in the water.

Wilson says the cause of death isn’t yet known. An autopsy will be conducted in Kansas City.

