WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency crews are currently on the scene in North Riverside, where a body has been found.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, they received a submersion call at 5:01 p.m. near the 2100 block of N. Riverside Blvd.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they discovered that the body was in the Little Arkansas River.

This is a developing story.

KSN News will update this story once more information becomes available.