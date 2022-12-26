WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – First responders are currently in south Wichita, where a body was found Monday afternoon.
According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, they received a call around 4:30 p.m. about a body being found under a bridge near 2840 S Hillside St.
Upon further investigation, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirmed that the body is a deceased man.
WPD tells KSN that the homeless use the bridge as a shelter and that they believe the man died from exposure to the cold.
WPD says that foul play has been ruled out as there are no signs of trauma.
KSN News sent a crew to the scene and will update this story with more information once it becomes available.