WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – First responders are currently in south Wichita, where a body was found Monday afternoon.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, they received a call around 4:30 p.m. about a body being found under a bridge near 2840 S Hillside St.

Upon further investigation, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirmed that the body is a deceased man.

WPD tells KSN that the homeless use the bridge as a shelter and that they believe the man died from exposure to the cold.

Body found under a bridge near 2840 S Hillside St (KSN Photo)

WPD says that foul play has been ruled out as there are no signs of trauma.

KSN News sent a crew to the scene and will update this story with more information once it becomes available.