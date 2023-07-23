Witnesses saw man go overboard on the Duck Creek arm of Grand Lake

UPDATE

GRAND LAKE, Okla. (KSNF) – Officers with the Grand River Dam Authority Police Department found the body of a man they say fell off his boat Saturday evening.

According to witnesses, Daniel Siebert, 47, of Wichita, was operating a boat in the Duck Creek arm of Grand Lake when he fell into the water Saturday night.

Grand River Dam Authority Police recovered Siebert’s body around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

ORIGINAL POST

GRAND LAKE, Okla. (KSNF) — Authorities are combing the Duck Creek arm of Grand Lake Sunday morning, looking for a missing man.

On Saturday evening, witnesses saw a man and the sole operator of a boat fall out of the vessel, said Justin Alberty, Grand River Dam Authority spokesman. The witnesses said that it “appeared the boat then hit the occupant after he went into the water,” Alberty said.

Alberty said the man’s identity has not been released.

The man’s body has not resurfaced, he said.



The boat continued to travel in a circle. However, officers responded and got the vessel under control, Alberty said.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.