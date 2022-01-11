BOE members can attend new meeting virtually, but cannot vote

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Board of Education (BOE) has rescheduled its meeting that was suspended on Monday night to be held Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 12 p.m.

The meeting on Monday was suspended after the three new BOE members that were to be sworn in failed to comply with the mask mandate, requiring that all individuals ages three and above wear a face mask while in district buildings.

“I was to affirm the expectation for safe conduct at the meeting,” said BOE President Stan Reeser in a press release Tuesday. “Per BOE policy 0250 (BOE Code of Conduct) AIP 1, the mask mandate applies to all board members as well as other individuals noted in mandate language. The mandate also means that masks must remain on for the duration of the meeting. This will be the expectation for all those who attend the BOE’s regular meeting.”

If a BOE member does not wish to comply with the policy, they can participate in the meeting remotely. Per BOE policy 0200 (BOE Agendas and Meetings) AIP 10, they will not be able to vote remotely.

Audience members who do not wish to comply can watch the meeting live on Cox Channel 20, online at usd259.org/wpstvonline, or on the Livestream app.

Because the meeting is held during a normal business day, visitors to the Alvin Morris Administrative Center, where the meeting will be held, will be required to sign in through the Hall Pass Visitor Management System.

The Hall Pass Visitor Management System is used in school buildings across the district. In order to complete the scan quickly, attendees can bring their driver’s license. Visitors should park in the main visitor lot at Lincoln St and Edgemoor St or at the overflow visitor lot west of the main entry along Lincoln St.

For additional information, including the agenda for the meeting, will be available on the Wichita Public Schools website, usd259.org/boe.