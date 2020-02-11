Boeing 737 Max does a “touch and go” at KCI airport

WICHITA, Kan. (KSN) – A Boeing 737 Max did a “touch and go” at Kansas City International airport Monday as part of the company’s testing program.

Boeing released a statement saying, “The Boeing 737 MAX 7 started flying to various airports on February 7, 2020 to conduct a series of engineering flights with the updated software. These non-commercial test flights with a small test team on board will exercise short- and long-haul flights, seeking out weather and altitude conditions that will help satisfy specific test conditions for the updated software. These are not certification flights.”

“With safety as our highest priority, we are working with regulators to appropriately address all certification requirements and safely return the 737 MAX to service” — the statement concluded.

For the Boeing 737 Max, this was the first test flight since Feb 2019 out of the Pacific NW according to @jettipnet.

Photo courtesy of C.T. Thongklin.