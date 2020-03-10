Boeing releases statement on employee diagnosed with COVID-19 in Washington

EVERETT, Wash., (KSNW) — Boeing reported on Monday that they are providing their full support to an employee at their Everett facility who has tested positive for COVID-19 or coronavirus.

The employee is now in quarantine receiving the care and treatment necessary for their recovery.

Boeing said they have notified their employees and are following the advice of public health officials. As a precaution, they’ve asked all coworkers of the employee who were in close contact to remain home to self-quarantine and self-monitor. The company said they have conducted a thorough cleaning of the work areas and common spaces.

Boeing stated they’re taking action to ensure the health and safety of not only their employees, but also the families of employees. They asked employees in the Puget Sound region who are able to perform work offsite to telecommute from home.

Boeing said they continue to communicate openly and frequently with their employees and encourage everyone to exercise caution and take all appropriate health and safety measures, in coordination with their managers.