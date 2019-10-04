Boil water advisor set for city of Atlanta in Cowley County

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW)– A boil water advisory has been issued for the city of Atlanta, in Cowley County.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says that the advisory took effect Friday, Oct. 4, and will remain in effect until further notice.

The advisory was set in place because of a loss of pressure in the pipeline. This loss in pressure can lead to a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Customers affected by this advisory are recommended to take the following action:

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

