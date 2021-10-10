Boil water advisory ends for all but Sedgwick County Rural Water District 2

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has ended a boil water advisory for all but one area around Wichita and Sedgwick County. The only people who should still boil water are those who live and work in Sedgwick County Rural Water District 2.

The original advisory was issued because of a loss of pressure in the City of Wichita’s distribution system due to a waterline break. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

Laboratory testing samples collected from all the cleared communities indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

The only place that has not been cleared is Sedgwick County Rural Water Districts 2.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system or you may call KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage: kdheks.gov.