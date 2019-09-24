Boil water advisory issued for a portion of Sedgwick County

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNW)– A boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of Sedgwick County Rural Water District 4.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment the advisory is for all services south of Kellogg Avenue.

The advisory will remain in effect until the conditions of bacterial contamination are resolved.

KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a loss of pressure due to a line break. As a result of this break there could be a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Customers should take the following actions:

*If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

*Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

*Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

*Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

*Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

For more information call (785)-296-5514 or go to: http://www.kdheks.gov/pws/emergencyresponse/water_disruption.htm

