WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A boil water advisory has been issued for the city of Wichita, Valley Center, Rose Hill, Kechi, and Derby, according to a news release from the city.

The City of Wichita will be holding a press conference at 5:45 p.m.

The news release says that during routine maintenance at the water treatment plant, an unexpected water quality change occurred, resulting in a slight increase in turbidity.

Turbidity is a measure of the clarity of the water.

Valley Center, Rose Hill, Kechi, and Derby have been included in this boil water advisory because the city purchases water from Wichita.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said the city will take samples this evening and send them to KDHE for testing. It will take 24 hours for test results.

KDHE also says they are working with the City of Wichita to determine if there are any consecutive public water systems that will be affected and if there are then KDHE will issue an advisory for those systems because some surrounding towns rely on Wichita’s water system.

Customers are advised to boil their water prior to consumption. Wichita water customers should observe the following precautions:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

For more tips on what to do during a boil water advisory, click here.

This is a developing story. KSN will update this article as more information comes in.