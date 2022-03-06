WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In Wichita, one neighborhood shop is getting creative to show its support for Ukraine and its community.

Ken Smith is the owner of Steve’s Jams and Jellies. He is originally from Arizona, but his grandparents were both bohemian and lived in Czechoslovakia.

Smith says ever since he can remember his parents and grandparents have always supported western Europe. This is why he’s decided to take action and create something special.

So he put in the time and effort to make a new jelly in support of the Ukrainian community.

“So we started doing that and it just took off. We are down to like 15-20 jars,” Smith explained.

The jelly is called ‘Bootin’ Putin’ and is made of blueberry jelly and lime.

Smith says when he first started he only made about 35 cans not thinking he would get this much support.

“I’m glad to see we are all coming together for a common cause, that’s why I did it,” he said.

Smith is planning on making several more. You can find them in his shop inside Towne West Square.