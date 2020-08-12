Border Protection finds $60 million worth of marijuana in a shipment of limes

The Perseid Meteor Shower is peaking. While the meteor shower began in July, it will continue through August 24. The best nights to witness this stellar event are August 12 and 13. You will want to have the moon to your back as these meteors will be bright. You will either need to get up really early or go to bed late as the key hours are from midnight to sunrise.

Our weather pattern has been keeping us on our toes with evening and overnight storms. These overnight complexes could keep us from witnessing one of the most popular meteor showers of the year! But, it all depends on where you live.