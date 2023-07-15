WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dinosaurs and cacti were on display at Botanica on Saturday.

Dinosaur Days is a traveling exhibit. There were carousel rides, crafts, a mural where everyone could draw their own dinosaur, and more.

The event was put on by the Botanica Pistils, a women’s group working to support and promote education and cultural arts programs and events.

“One of the main things a botanical garden does is education,” Sharon Van Horn, president of the Botanica Pistils, said. “We want to make sure as we have these traveling exhibits that come through we give an opportunity for kids to get out and really learn about what the exhibit is about.”

Also at Botanica was a cactus show. South-central Kansas Cactus and Succulents Study Group hosted the event. They sold a variety of species while also promoting conservation.

“All of these are grown by seed, so they are ethically germinated in contract to the poaching that was popular back in the day,” Michael Conroy, a plant enthusiast, said.

Dinosaur Days was from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. The cactus show continues Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.