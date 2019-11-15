Botanica’s Illuminations in running for best holiday light show

WICHIA, Kan. (KSNW) – Botanica’s Illuminations is up again this year for the USA TODAY Best Botanical Garden Holiday Light Show.

Illuminations features over two million lights, live music, hot cocoa and carolers.

You can vote once per day until polls close on Monday, December 2 at noon ET. The 10 winning gardens will be announced on 10Best.com on Friday, December 13 in plenty of time for Christmas. It only takes a couple seconds to vote!

Hours for Illuminations:

November 29th – January 4th

Sunday – Thursday | 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Friday – Saturday | 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Closed Christmas Eve

Closed Christmas Day

During Illuminations, additional parking and shuttle service will be available to make your arrival and departure as convenient as possible. Park in the south parking lot across from the Wichita Art Museum on Museum Blvd., where shuttles will pick up passengers. Shuttles begin at 5:30 p.m. and will make final pickups from Botanica’s south gate at 9:15 p.m.

For more information, click here.

