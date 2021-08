Image courtesy of Angela Lowe. Taken from KSNT.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving at least one semi east of Topeka on the Kansas Turnpike Monday late afternoon.

Kansas Turnpike Authority said the westbound and eastbound lanes are blocked at mile marker 187. KTA advises drivers to use caution and be prepared to stop.

KTA Alert I-70 MM 187 WB and EB blocked. Use Caution and be prepared to stop. — Kansas Turnpike (@KansasTurnpike) August 2, 2021

Traffic is backed up at least two miles, according to a KSNT reporter on scene.