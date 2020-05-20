Bowling alleys prepare to reopen Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Bowling alleys will be allowed to open Friday as part of the modified Phase 2 plan. Some local lanes are now on the fast track to roll out a plan to keep bowlers safe.

For 15 -year-old Drew Merrell, bowling is his life.

“At Northrock, every week we meet up and we bowl against other teams at the end of the league,” said Merrell.

Now he’s beyond thrilled to finally return to the lanes Friday.

“It’s so weird because you go from doing it every day then out of the blue you can’t. We never knew how long we would be away from it,” said Merrell.

Over at the Alley Indoor Entertainment in Wichita, where you can bowl, play games, and more, General Manager Darren Needham said now that they have the green light to reopen, they’re getting the ball rolling.

“It was a nice surprise. We didn’t think we would be able to open on a holiday weekend but we’re going to be ready to go,” said Needham.

They will limit the use of lanes to every other one to encourage social distancing. Sanitizing stations are already up to constantly clean bowling balls and Needham said there will be workers dedicated to disinfecting high touch areas like the arcade games.

“We have North Rock Lanes, West Acres, The Alley in Salina and The Alley in Hutchinson. We’ve been having meetings three times a week as managers just to strategize when we’re going to get to open how we’re going to get open. Hammer out all the procedures of how we’re going to keep people safe, ” said Needham. “So we’re just going to make sure we do it right and make sure everything is clean and safe for everybody for our employees and for our guests.”