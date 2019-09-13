Boy donates backpacks to kids displaced by Hurricane Dorian

JUPITER, Fla. (WPTV) – Wednesday was delivery time for colorful backpacks filled with blankets and toys for kids who lost their homes to Hurricane Dorian.

Cade Frye, 11, started collecting backpacks for boys and girls from the Bahamas.

Now, he’s delivering them to families staying at the Wyndham Grand hotel in Jupiter after they were rescued.

Cade said, “It felt great and heartwarming and it was a little overwhelming when all of the kids came up to me. Because I didn’t want any of the kids to feel left out.”

Kids of all ages waiting anxiously for the backpack Cade will personally give to them.

One of the boys told us he’s thankful for the generous gift. “It was fun, it was new,” he said.

Tamika Cornish, the boy’s aunt, said, “We saw the young gentleman that came through with those bags and donated to everybody. We really appreciate it.”

Cade will be delivering many more backpacks to families in the Bahamas.

