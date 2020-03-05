Braille-friendly tactile flags: Kansas man creates unique flags for the vision impaired

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Randolph Cabral, founder of the Kansas Braille Transcription Institute, created the first American tactile flag.

“To be able to create it in such a way that for an individual who is blind to be able to touch it, and to be able to tactfully discriminate the colors in it– that was especially unique, nobody had ever done that before,” Cabral said. “They touch the strips, they can differentiate between which one is red, which one is white,” he added.

He created the first tactile flag as a gift for his father, a World War II veteran, who lost his vision.

“It was the one I did for my dad, and it was very special to me and I hold on to that one,” Cabral said. “And that’s the one that I go back to and look at from time to time and think about how it all started.”

Cabral says his dad would proudly display the American flag on their front porch, but when he lost sight, he no longer had the ability to see the flag that once brought him much joy.

“My mother had approached me one day to say, ‘you know your dad loved the American flag, he always posted it on the porch — why didn’t you give dad an American flag he could still see'” Cabral recalled.

Cabral says he uses bronze, flash bronze, or thermoform paper to create the tactile flags. He says each color, stripe, and star can be distinguished by anyone who is literate in Braille.

He says the Braille flags are on display in many parts of the country and the world, including. Canada, Mexico, England, and several other countries.

“The former Prime Minister of Canada, who is now deceased and his son has taken over, we sent him the American Flag and the Canadian flag,” said Cabral.

For more information on how you can buy a Braille-friendly, American tactile flag, go to kbti.org.

LATEST STORIES: