BREAKING: 5 dead, 21 injured after West Texas shooting spree

ODESSA, Tex. (KSNW/AP) – Odessa Police Chief Mike Gerke says at least 5 people are dead and 21 are injured, including 3 law enforcement officers after a suspect went on a shooting spree around the city.

Gerke told press Sunday evening the shooter acted alone, despite initial reports of a second suspect; however, the investigation is ongoing in case more suspects were involved.

At this time there is not an active threat in the Permian Basin, police say.

Gerke said the story’s narrative started just after 3 p.m. when a Texas Highway Patrol trooper performed a traffic stop on the suspect in his gold Honda. During the stop, the suspect shot the trooper, injuring him. The trooper is at the hospital in stable condition.

It is not clear why the traffic stop was performed.

The suspect, police said, then drove to Odessa on area highways, shooting several people around the city. At some point, he stopped at a local Home Depot and stole a USPS mail van, continuing the shooting spree from that vehicle back to Midland.

The suspect was eventually cornered by police at a local Civergy movie theater, where a shootout ensued.

Police say they shot and killed the suspect at the theater parking lot. One Midland police officer and one Odessa police officer were injured by gun fire. Their conditions are unknown.

Gerke said he believes he knows the identity of the suspect, described as a white male in his mid-30’s, but would not provide that to the press.

Despite early reports of two shooters in separate vehicles, Gerke says they do not believe there is a second suspect, though authorities are still scouring the area for more victims and possible leads in case there are more suspects.

Gerke encouraged citizens of Odessa and Midland to stay home and off the roads for the time being.

The condition of the victims was not immediately clear

“Once this individual was taken out of the picture, there have been no more victims,” Gerke said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has urged residents to avoid major highways in the area during the shooting, including Interstate 20.

The shooting comes just weeks after a gunman in the Texas border city of El Paso killed 22 people after opening fire at a Walmart. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this week held two meetings with lawmakers about how to prevent mass more shootings in Texas.

Odessa is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Midland. Both are more than 300 miles (483 kilometers) west of Dallas.