BREAKING: Active shooter situation in Midland & Odessa; citizens asked to stay indoors

ODESSA, Tex. (KSNW) – Midland Police Department are reporting an active shooter situation at at local movie theater and asking citizens to “stay indoors” in both the Midland and Odessa areas.

According to Midland Police Department’s Facebook, they believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One at the Cinergy Midland movie theater in the 1900 block of Liberty drive, and the second is believed to be driving on HWY Loop 250 in Midland.

At least 20 people have been reported injured including police and civilians, and one person dead. The suspects are reportedly shooting at any and everyone.

Midland PD believes the shooters were driving from Midland to Odessa on HWY I-20 when they reportedly stopped and shot a DPS trooper traveling to Odessa, injuring the trooper.

Police say that one of the shooters was in an all gold Passenger car armed with a rifle. They believe the gunmen switched from this vehicle at a Home Depot, and split up into a stolen mail van and a small white Toyota truck.