Breaking News
BREAKING: Active shooter situation in Midland & Odessa; citizens asked to stay indoors

BREAKING: Active shooter situation in Midland & Odessa; citizens asked to stay indoors

News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Crime Scene Tape_1523814621098.jpg.jpg

ODESSA, Tex. (KSNW) – Midland Police Department are reporting an active shooter situation at at local movie theater and asking citizens to “stay indoors” in both the Midland and Odessa areas.

According to Midland Police Department’s Facebook, they believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One at the Cinergy Midland movie theater in the 1900 block of Liberty drive, and the second is believed to be driving on HWY Loop 250 in Midland.

At least 20 people have been reported injured including police and civilians, and one person dead. The suspects are reportedly shooting at any and everyone.

Midland PD believes the shooters were driving from Midland to Odessa on HWY I-20 when they reportedly stopped and shot a DPS trooper traveling to Odessa, injuring the trooper.

Police say that one of the shooters was in an all gold Passenger car armed with a rifle. They believe the gunmen switched from this vehicle at a Home Depot, and split up into a stolen mail van and a small white Toyota truck.

Update * We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in…

Posted by Midland Police Department on Saturday, August 31, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories