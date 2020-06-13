BREAKING: Body found near Haysville

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A search party is ongoing this morning for missing 23- year old Savannah Schneider. Schneider was last seen on May 31, and friends of Savannah say the wait has been too long. This is near where her cell phone last pinged off a tower. Detectives have searched the area. This event was organized by Savannahs' friends who say they are just trying to help in any way they can.

The search will last five hours and they're planning to hit several locations where Savannah could have last been seen. The search party will begin at 8 this morning and the ladies are asking the people who attend to register beforehand and to bring an I.D. with them.The Wichita Police Department is leading this investigation and they have put out a $1,000 reward for information.