BREAKING: Body found near Haysville

by: KSNW News

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – A body has been found Saturday morning near a railroad track in the Haysville area.

The body was found just after 10 a.m. by a retired fire investigator near the intersection of West 79th Street South and South Seneca Avenue. Sedgwick County Sheriffs and investigators are on the scene.

KSN news crews will keep you update on this developing story as details develop.

