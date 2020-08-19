BREAKING: Grand jury indicts Megan Boswell on felony murder, other charges

UPDATE: Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus said a grand jury has indicted Megan Boswell, mother of deceased toddler Evelyn Boswell, on 19 counts, including two counts of felony murder.
The indictment includes:
— Two counts of felony murder
— One count of aggravated child abuse
— One count of aggravated child neglect
— One count of tampering with evidence
— One count of abuse of corpse
— One count of failure to report a death under suspicious, unusual, or unnatural circumstances
— 12 counts of false reports
This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation along with authorities in Sullivan County are expected to hold a news briefing regarding developments in the case of deceased toddler Evelyn Boswell.
Evelyn Boswell’s remains were found on a family member’s property on Muddy Creek Road on March 6. So far nobody has been charged in her death.
The news briefing is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET.