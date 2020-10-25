Breaking language barriers during election season: NALEO seeks local bilingual volunteers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Helping the Hispanic community be more civically engaged. That’s the goal for the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials. KSN News spoke with their Executive Director, Aude Negrete who said they want to make sure everyone gets out and votes.

Negrete said they are creating a group of bilingual translators to make sure a language barrier is not an issue during election season. NALEO serves as a source of information for Latinos across America. This year they’re asking Wichitans to help out. They’re asking for bilingual volunteers who can answer phone calls and any Spanish question people may have about elections and voting.

“Often times the Latino community doesn’t get involved in politics because we are not always invited to the table and we don’t have programing that is fully bilingual and fully culturally competent,” said Negrete.

To become a volunteer reach out to the Kansas Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission. You can do that online just scroll down, and fill out the form. Before you can volunteer you do need to do some training. You’ll need a phone, good internet connection, and a computer.

To become a volunteer you can visit this webpage.

