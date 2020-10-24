AMBER ALERT: 2 girls missing after double homicide, KBI says father is suspect in abduction

Breaking News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Nora (left) and Aven (right) Jackson

Donny Jackson : Clothing description unknown, long brown hair with slight red color, and full beard. COURTESY|KBI

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KSNW) – The KBI has an active Amber Alert for two girls reported missing.

Nora, 7, and her sister Aven Jackson, 3, were last seen Saturday in the 14900 block of Hillside Road in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Around 1:16 p.m., the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a residence. The call led Deputies to discover a homicide scene with two deceased juvenile males inside the home and the two missing girls.

The suspect in the abduction and incident is the father, Donny Jackson. Jackson is driving a Black Honda Accord 2008, license #266MXB.

If you have any information concerning a case posted here, please contact your local law enforcement or dial 1-800-KS-CRIME.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories