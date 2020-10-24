AMBER ALERT: 2 girls missing after double homicide, KBI says father is suspect in abduction

Donny Jackson : Clothing description unknown, long brown hair with slight red color, and full beard. COURTESY|KBI

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KSNW) – The KBI has an active Amber Alert for two girls reported missing.

Nora, 7, and her sister Aven Jackson, 3, were last seen Saturday in the 14900 block of Hillside Road in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Around 1:16 p.m., the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a residence. The call led Deputies to discover a homicide scene with two deceased juvenile males inside the home and the two missing girls.

The suspect in the abduction and incident is the father, Donny Jackson. Jackson is driving a Black Honda Accord 2008, license #266MXB.

If you have any information concerning a case posted here, please contact your local law enforcement or dial 1-800-KS-CRIME.

LATEST STORIES: